BLUEFIELD, Va. — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election starts today in Virginia.
Brian Earls, Tazewell County Registrar, said the only location to cast an early ballot in the county is at his office in North Tazewell.
“We are the only early voting location in the county,” he said, adding that his office has a drop box as well for mail-in ballots.
Earls’ office will be open for early voting each weekday and on two Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 is the last day for early voting.
Only one race is on the ballot for all county residents, but five towns have municipal elections.
Incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District- is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan and all residents can vote in that race.
In Bluefield, three town council seats are up, with only three candidates: Cathy C. Payne, Anglis Trigg Jr. and Roy Lee Riffe.
In Richlands, Mayor Rod D. Cury is running unopposed, as are three candidates for three open seats: Laura A. Mollo, Rick L. Wood II and Jannis R. “Jan” White.
However, four candidates are running to complete the unexpired terms of two former council members who recently resigned. Those terms end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Candidates for the two seats are Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales.
Three candidates are running for three seats on Cedar Bluff Town Council. They are Kenneth M. Shepard, Terry L. Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin.
In Tazewell, Micheal F. Hoops is unopposed for mayor.
Five candidates are running for three open council seats.
They are Zach T. Hash, Jonathan E. Hankins, Justin A. Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach T. Cline.
Two candidates are vying for the mayor of Pocahontas. Incumbent Benjamin A. Gibson is being challenged by J. Danny Williams.
Six candidates are running for four town council seats.
They are Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. LaFon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy” Gibson and Don E. Cates II.
Earls said next year, 2023, the November election will be much busier, with all constitutional officers as well as seats on the board of supervisors and school board on the ballot. Delegate and state senate races will also be up for grabs.
Early voting in West Virginia will be from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5, according to Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye. The deadline for registering to vote during the upcoming election is Oct. 18.
Early voting polls will be at the Mercer County Courthouse, the Herb Sims Wellness Center off Stadium Drive in Bluefield, the Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell and the Covenant Baptist Church off Athens Road near Melrose Square, Moye said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
