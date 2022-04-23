BLUEFIELD — Early voting for the May 10 Primary Election starts Wednesday, giving voters a chance to cast their ballots in person.
Since redistricting last year, many residents will see a voting precinct change but all have been notified of the changes.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said West Virginia’s 2022 Primaries are semi-open, allowing for voters who are not affiliated with a recognized political party to participate in the party’s primary of their choosing.
However, he said, unaffiliated voters must ask the poll workers for the specific party’s ballot they desire to cast. Poll workers are instructed to refrain from prompting voters to request any specific party’s ballot.
“History shows that West Virginians love the experience and security of voting in person,” Warner said. “Our state’s option to vote early provides flexibility for voters who wish to avoid lines, crowds, or those who cannot participate on election day.”
While some ballots either have Democratic or Republican primary races, all have non-partisan races that are decided on May10.
That includes school board members and magistrate positions.
In Mercer County, Magistrate Michael Crowder is running unopposed.
However, for the Mercer County School Board race, 15 candidates are running for three seats on the board.
Only one county contest has two members of the same party running against each other for the nomination.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Julie Grubb Ball is opposed by Steven Ellison, both Republicans.
But on the state level, several candidates are running for the nomination for the First Congressional District seat.
Because of a population loss, West Virginia now has only two Congressional districts rather than three.
Incumbent Republican 3rd District Rep. Carol Miller is running for what is now the 1st District seat, which serves most of Southern West Virginia.
Miller, who lives in Huntington, is being opposed for the GOP nod by Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton and Kent Stevens of Milton.
The winner will oppose Bluefield resident Lacy Watson, who is the only Democrat on the ballot for that seat, this fall.
Some voters who live in the upper edge Mercer County bordering Summers County and part of Raleigh County will vote in House of Delegates District 41.
Incumbent Del. Jordan Maynor is running against fellow Republican Greg Shamblin for the nomination.
In House District 36 (McDowell County), two Republicans, Anita Hall and Tom Acosta, are running for the nomination to oppose Democrat Incumbent Del. Ed Evans in the November election.
In state Senate District 6, three Republicans are running for the nomination to oppose Democrat Mike Woefel.
They are incumbent Mark R. Maynard, Sabrina Grace and Wesley Blankenship.
In Monroe County, three Republicans have filed to run for the GOP nomination for County Clerk to replace Donnie Evans, who is retiring.
Brandon Eggleston of Sweet Springs, Jeremy Meadows of Lindside and Angela Miller Taylor of Lindside are seeking the nomination. No Democrat filed.
Three Republicans and one Democrat have filed for the nomination to run for the Monroe County Commission Eastern District seat.
Incumbent Kevin Galford of Lindside has filed for the Republican nomination along with Clyde Gum Jr. of Gap Mills and Joey Hazewood of Lindside.
Kevin Glover of Gap Mills is the only candidate seeing the Democratic nomination.
In the non-partisan Board of Education race, two seats are available and six candidates have filed.
This race will be decided on May 10, not in November.
Incumbents Everett Lee Fraley II of Gap Mills and Candy Sabol of Union have filed for reelection. Also on the ballot are Blaize Ferguson of Peterstown, Phillip Hunt of Lindside, William E. (Bill) Miller of Peterstown and Terry A. Utterback of Peterstown.
In the Circuit Clerk race, two Democrats are seeking the nomination: Incumbent Clerk Leta Gullette-Comer of Lindside and Teresa Brooks of Greenville.
Daniel Tickle of Peterstown is the only Republican to file for that party’s nomination.
In McDowell County, two Democrats are seeking the nomination to run for County Clerk: incumbent Donald Hicks and Tammie G. Bailey.
No Republican filed to run for the seat.
Two candidates filed for their party’s nomination to run for the Browns Creek seat on the McDowell County Commission.
Incumbent Democrat Michael D. Brooks and Republican, and former sheriff, Martin B. West will have no opposition in the primary and face each other in November.
incumbent Circuit Clerk Francine Spencer, a Democrat, is the only candidate of either party to file to run for that seat.
Eight candidates have filed to run for three seats in the non-partisan McDowell County Board of Education race.
They are Roberto “Tacoman” Diaz of Kimball, Jill Goins of Thorpe, W.J. Proffitt of Paynesville, Larkin Rippeth of Bradshaw, Angela Robinette of Kimball, Mark Shelton of War, Kevin Wade of Wilcoe and Incumbent David Williams of Coalwood.
Voters in Mercer County have four places for early voting: Mercer County Courthouse, Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and Coventant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton.
Voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Saturdays. Early voting ends on May 7.
