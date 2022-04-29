PRINCETON — Mercer County’s residents are starting to cast their May primary votes early now that polling places have been opened at four different locations.
Mercer County’s early voting locations served 168 voters on Wednesday, the first day for casting early ballots, according to County Clerk Verlin Moye. Another 139 voters cast their ballots Thursday for an countywide total of 307.
All voting locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting for the May 10 primary continues in West Virginia until May 7.
Mercer County has several polling places for early voting. The locations include:
• Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton. Voting is being conducted at the Voter Registration Office.
• Sims Wellness Center in Bluefield. The center is located at 1780 Stadium Drive.
• Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell. The address is 3311 Coal Heritage Road (U.S. Route 52).
• Covenant Baptist Church in Princeton. The address is 145 Wyndale Drive. The entrance to the polling place is on the church’s side.
“It’s not too bad, really, but I have higher hopes always,” Moye said about the first day’s turnout. “I’m an optimist. I would like to see lines of people outside the doors waiting to get in to vote.”
In Mercer County, early votes usually make up 25 percent of an election’s total count, Moye stated.
“We’re showing a steady stream at the courthouse at least,” he said Thursday morning, adding he was planning to visit the other early polling places and see what sort of turnouts they were experiencing.
Moye reminded voters to bring identification. A voter registration card will suffice, but other forms of identification will work as well. These include a driver’s license, a passport, a hunting license, a fishing license, a student ID, a concealed carry permit, a health insurance card or a utility bill.
To acquire these forms of identification, people have to “produce substantial information,” so their identification is “verified quite extensively,” Moye said.
Voters can also come to the polling places with a person, such as a relative, who can testify that they are who they say they are, Moye said.
“And we always have their signature to compare. Their signature has been on file for many, many year, and that should match pretty closely,” he added.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
