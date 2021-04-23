BLUEFIELD, Va. — Early voting starts today in Virginia for the June 8 primary, which will decide Democratic candidates for three statewide offices – Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General.
Five people are on the ballot running for the Democratic nomination for Governor.
They are former Gov. Terry R. McAuliffe, Jennifer L. McCellan, Jennifer D. Carroll Foy; Lee J. Carter; and Justin E. Fairfax.
In the Lieutenant Governor race for the Democratic nomination, the candidates are Hala S. Ayala; S. “Sam” Rasoul; Andria P. McClellan; Elizabeth R. Guzman; Sean A. Perryman; Mark H. Levine; and Xavier JaMar Warren.
Two candidates are vying for the Attorney General Democratic nomination: Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones and incumbent Mark R. Herring.
Republicans are choosing their nominees in conventions set for May 8.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls said early voting starts 45 days before an election and another early voting period starts next Friday, April 30, for the June 15 special election to fill the Northwestern District Board of Supervisors seat vacated by state Sen. Travis Hackworth after he won that senate seat.
Hackworth won a special election to replace the late Sen. Ben Chafin, who died on New Year’s Day from COVID complications.
Seth White temporarily replaced Hackworth on the board.
“Only one candidate will be on the ballot,” Earls said of the June 15 special election, and she is Shanna Plaster, wife of Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster. “Only two precincts in Richlands are involved in that election. But early voting will be here (in his North Tazewell office).”
Early voting opens at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.
Earls said a light turnout is expected for both the primary and the special election.
Any registered voter in Virginia, however, can vote in a primary, regardless of political affiliation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.