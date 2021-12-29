BLUEFIELD — Four volunteer fire departments responded early Tuesday morning after a structure fire was reported off Clover Dew Dairy Road in the Green Valley area.
Mercer County 911 notified the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department about 8:28 a.m., Chief David Thompson of the Green Valley department said. The trailer home was located at Autumn Lane off Clover Dew Dairy Road.
The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department and East River Volunteer Fire Department also responded along with the Princeton Rescue Squad and the Bluefield Rescue Squad. Autumn Lane is a narrow gravel road off Clover Dew Dairy, and the trailer home was located near the top of a hill. The ground around the structure was soon muddy and slick from water used to extinguish the fire.
About 50 percent of the structure was burning when firefighters arrived, Thompson said.
“We stopped it where it was at,” he added.
Nobody was at home when the fire started and no injuries were reported. The blaze’s cause is currently under investigation, and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office will be notified, Thompson said.
