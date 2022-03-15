BLUEFIELD, Va. — Two residents were transported to a local hospital Monday morning after a structure fire was reported at Wrights Valley Road.
Firefighters and EMS crew were dispatched at 8:44 a.m. to a fire at 168 Wrights Mountain Road, according to a statement from Tazewell County Virginia EMS. Members of the Bluefield, Va. Fire Department and Abbs Valley Fire Department arrived and saw that the fire had vented through the home’s roof “with significant flame involvement to the south side of the structure.”
Firefighters fought the blaze for about 45 minutes before it was brought under control. The fire’s cause was unknown pending an investigation, according to Tazewell EMS officials.
The home’s two residents had left the home just as firefighters arrived on the scene. Tazewell County EMS treated both people and transported them to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital for evaluation.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.