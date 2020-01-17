PRINCETON — The city of Princeton now has both an open city council seat and vice mayor seat after Tim Ealy resigned from the roles.
At the recent Princeton City Council meeting Ealy announced his resignation. A Princeton Times article states that Ealy said, “It’s just time to go. My wife is retiring from her job and I want to spend more time with her and the family. I also want to take care of my health.”
Ealy served as a councilman representing Ward IV, which is the East End of Princeton according to City Clerk, Ken Clay. With Ealy’s two seats now vacant the council will begin the process to fill the positions.
“The council will have to appoint someone to serve his [Ealy’s] term until June 30, 2021. Then once that term is over they can run for reelection,” Clay said.
According to Clay, the role of councilman must first be filled. Once the empty council seat is filled the mayor will appoint a member of the council to fill the role of vice mayor.
The action of appointing the vice mayor can only be done by the current serving mayor. David Graham is currently serving as the mayor.
Clay stated that Ealy’s former council seat can only be filled by a resident of Ward IV. While the council will be requesting letters from people of interest they will also accept letters from those interested in the position.
“The council can ask for someone to submit a resume or request a letter to interest. They’ll vote as a body to appoint whoever they do. If they are interested and qualify as a resident of the ward then they can send a letter to city hall to my attention and I’ll direct it to the city council,” Clay said.
The position of mayor is similar to the vice mayor role whereas neither of them is election based. The position of mayor is filled by the council appointing someone to the position similar to how the mayor appoints someone to the vice mayor position.
Residents of Princeton’s fourth ward may send letters to Princeton City Hall at 800 Bee Street, Princeton, WV, 24740. For more information call Princeton City Hall at 304-487-5020.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
