PRINCETON — Local distiller, Dustin Croy, was declared the master distiller of rum, during his time competing on a Discovery Channel television show.
“Going from just sitting on your porch, in the woods, in your building or wherever you’re making it [rum], going from doing that, like me, I’m in the middle of Lerona, to being in the distillery at Gatlinburg at Sugarlands making liquor legally and it being aired on TV,” Croy said humbly shaking his head. “You see yourself sitting there with your still and everybody knows you’re doing it.”
Croy, of Lerona, had the opportunity of a lifetime when he traveled to Tennessee to compete on the television show ‘Master Distiller,’ and have his product judged by professionals in the distilling business. Not only did Croy meet and learn tricks of the trade from the pro’s but he also received an impressive reward.
After winning the competition, Croy received the winning prize of having his winning concoction of rum sold at Sugarlands Distillery in Tennessee. Though this isn’t yet on the Sugarlands’ shelves, Croy is eager for the world to taste his product and see what Lerona, W. Va. has to offer.
Croy’s creation of vanilla bean rum won him the master distiller title and impressed the judges.
“You’ve got all these judges, that are masters of the arts, they’ve learned from the best of the best. They’re some of the top actual distillers in the world, some of the top moonshiners in the world, you’ve got them actually judging your stuff,” Croy said.
Croy was judged by top names in the business including Mark Ramsey, Eric ‘Digger’ Manes, Tim Smith, and Steven Ray Tickle. Ramsey and Manes own the aforementioned Sugarlands Distillery and Smith owns Tim Smith Spirits, which includes Smith’sfamous moonshine Climax.
In Croy’s episode of Master Distiller, he went head to head with a man with a specialized college degree to aid in his distilling and another who was the fourth generation distiller in his family. Croy is still shocked that he brought home the win, considering he taught himself the art of moonshine making, roughly two years ago.
“For them to tell me that my liquor was good and that they enjoyed it, that was something big. I haven’t been doing this that long. To be on TV with them recording me sitting there with my still, the whole world knows now,” Croy said.
Croy’s interest in distilling started during a camping trip where he and his friends tasted some “rough liquor.” After the unpleasant experience, Croy began researching and teaching himself how to perfect the art of distilling.
“You never stop learning doing this. There are so many different things you can do as far as mashes and flavors. It’s endless and you can always do something different,” Croy said.
During the competition, Croy and his opponents were taken to a secluded location, with Tickle, a moonshine celebrity, where they had to quickly select their ingredients for their rum. The three men all had different choices, with Croy choosing apples, apple cider, cinnamon, apple pie spice and nutmeg.
Croy used these ingredients to create the perfect blend for his rum but faced a hiccup in the road when his bucket, containing his mixture, was shaken off of his still and into the floor. All of his cut apples, spices and other ingredients scattered.
“I had no idea what I was going to do. I winged it,” Croy said with a laugh. After his bucket fell the majority of his ingredients were lost. Forced to work with what he had, Croy used his remaining ingredients and won.
After the show aired on March 3, Croy has been inundated with fans and positive feedback. While he notes the experience as humbling he’s also proud of what he has accomplished.
“It’s been awesome. My social media has blown up with friend requests, messages and comments. Now I have a title as Master Distiller,” Croy said.
Going forward Croy is undecided as to whether he will partner with a distillery, create his own brand or more options. As for now, Croy is still reeling after his experience competing in front of the professionals.
“To go down there and win the title,” Croy said with a look of disbelief. “I think they’re going to do a 750 gallon run of my signature liquor. It’ll have my name and my label and be put on the shelf. That’s a huge difference than little mason jars out here with no name on it.”
To watch the episode of Master Distiller that Croy competed on, visit the Discovery Channel website at https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/moonshiners-master-distiller/.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
