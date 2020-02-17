LERONA — One local resident has put his distiller skills to the test in front of the pros on a national television show.
Dustin Croy, of Lerona, set off to compete in the Discovery Channel television show, ‘Master Distiller,’ where he competed head to head against other distillers. Surrounded by masters of the craft Croy was judged by some of the biggest names in the moonshine making business.
“Now you don’t think it’s just some hillbilly out in the woods throwing some sticks together trying to make some liquor. There’s a lot to it,” Croy said, regarding his craft.
After discovering the show Croy applied to compete where he was accepted. After being accepted he was cast into the competition. In December he spent a week filming in Tennessee and battling for the chance to win.
While moonshining without a license is illegal, the television show works under Sugarlands Distilling Company, where the competitors are given temporary distilling licenses in order to compete.
During the challenges, Croy’s liquor was judged by famous professional distillers like Tim Smith, owner of Climax Moonshine, and Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, of Sugarlands Distilling Company. These three are also members of the popular television show Moonshiners.
“It was a great experience. I met a lot of good people. Some of the top actual shiners in the business,” Croy said.
While competing, Croy built friendships with the other competitors and enjoyed the challenges. Starting in Mercer County, Croy was eager to show off his skills in the moonshine arena.
The competition consisted of three challenges with the lowest scorers facing elimination. The first challenge asked competitors to produce a clear 100 proof liquor out of the supplied mash.
According to Croy, creating moonshine requires the distiller to cook corn into a mash, which then allows the liquor process to begin. As for proofing, this means the amount of ethanol in the alcohol.
With making moonshine being so prevalent in recent pop culture, Croy is thankful that his craft isn’t as looked down upon as it once was. With American history including the government and distillers quite literally battling it out, the moonshine culture has become welcomed into the public eye.
Typically the thought of those who make moonshine is someone hiding their still deep in the woods far away from the eyes of law enforcement. Terms like hillbilly are also often partnered with making moonshine, which is something that Croy believes isn’t completely accurate.
“It’s always been on the backlight. Everyone would get in trouble and they thought it was just rednecks in the woods and hillbillies making moonshine. You really see a big difference in that stuff [moonshine] then you do store-bought liquor,” Croy said.
Alcohol itself has been something either loved or hated by Americans throughout the years. Between the years 1920 to 1933 the acts of selling, transporting and making alcohol were illegal under prohibition. Rather than alcohol production stopping it was done in secret which leads many to connect the concept of moonshine making to illegal activity and criminals.
To Croy, the art of making moonshine isn’t something to be looked down on, but a past time that he enjoys. Further than just a beverage, moonshine to Croy is a culture.
“We do a lot of concerts, trail riding, horse camps and whatnot and we’ve drank some pretty harsh liquor at some of these places, and I figured that I’ve got to be able to make something better than that,” Croy said.
Once he decided to try his hand at making moonshine, Croy taught himself the process. Since his beginning, he’s experimented with a plethora of liquor flavors.
“I winged it. I learned on the fly. I made a lot of trial and error kind of stuff but you can make a lot of different stuff. If it’s got sugar I can make liquor out of it. I used some Cinnamon Toast Crunch one time and made some liquor. It turned out really good it was super cinnamon and had a good spice to the end of it,” Croy said.
Other flavors that Croy has created include vanilla banana rum, apple pie, spiced apple, pineapple upside-down, dreamsicle, jolly ranchers and more.
To see the results of Croy’s episode of Master Distiller, tune into Discovery Channel Tuesday, March 3 at 10 p.m.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
