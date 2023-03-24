BLUEFIELD – People eager for donuts, coffee and more were lined up at the door at 5 a.m. Friday when a new Dunkin' Donuts opened in Green Valley.
Located off Route 460, the new Dunkin' location offers donuts, coffee, sandwiches and more.
Saraha Weitzman, director of operations for Branded Food Service, said there was a line at the door when the new Dunkin' Donuts opened for its first day.
"We unlocked the doors and our lobby filled up immediately," she said. "It's been that way all day long."
The Dunkin' Donuts opens at 5 a.m. daily. It closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
