BLUEFIELD — No injures were reported Thursday after a dump truck pulling a trailer lost control and flipped his trailer carrying a excavator into the median at mile marker 7.5 on Interstate 77.
According to Trooper R.L. Jones of the Princeton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, “a driver of a Kenworth dump truck was towing a trailer loaded with a excavator traveling in the southbound lanes of I-77. The trailer got into the gravel at mile marker 7.5 It got away from the driver who traveled several hundred feet with the trailer flipped over in the median causing damage to the guard wire”.
No injuries were reported.
