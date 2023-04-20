WELCH — Students got a harsh look Wednesday at what could happen to their futures if they make one bad decision.
Sitting outside Mount View High School, the student body watched a scene that was too familiar to many first responders. Two cars had collided. One passenger had been hurled through a windshield. Other victims had broken bones. As fire engines and ambulances approached the scene with lights flashing and sirens howling, a dazed and bloodied young man wearing a suit started trying to hide beer cans under the wreckage.
What the students were watching was a disaster drill showing them everything that would happen if they were involved in a crash, especially one which involved driving under the influence. They listened as 911 dispatchers relayed reports to inbound first responders. Soon firefighters were setting up a landing zone for a helicopter ambulance. Firefighters arrived and one draped a fire jacket over one victim. She was a fatality. EMS personnel arrived and started treating the injured while firefighters used the hydraulic jaws of life and other tools to extricate victims from the wreckage. Soon the helicopter could be heard approaching the school. It flew around the scene and headed for the landing zone.
Deputies arrived and gave the driver who hid the beer cans a series of field sobriety tests. He found himself in handcuffs after he failed them. Seriously injured victims were transported from the crash by ambulance.
A hearse arrived to transport the girl who had lost her life.
Principal Tim Kennedy watched as the exercise played out. He said that Mount View’s prom is scheduled for next week, so he hoped the mock disaster would make students see the dangers of substance and alcohol abuse.
One student, junior Kenny Powell, said he thought it was good for his fellow students to see the results of recklessness driving on the highways as well as DUI. Proms should be a time for family photos, not tragedies like the crash he was seeing. Parents should see exercises like the one the students saw, too, he added.
“Better safe than sorry,” Powell said.
After the mock disaster concluded, the student body went to the school’s auditorium and heard about the aftermath.
Still wearing bandages around his head and stage blood on his face, junior Blake Wright, who is 16 and plays basketball for Mount View, said he planned to go to college and work for the FBI as an IT specialist. The crash, if real, would have changed all that. Wright would have been facing a felony charge of DUI causing death, which has a possible sentence of three to 15 years in prison.
“He has a felony DUI on his record for the rest of his life,” Wright said of his other self. “He faces prison time and fines. He will no longer be able to work for the FBI or any law enforcement agency. His plans have completely changed. Any time he applies for a job and they do a background check this will be there. This one poor decision will follow him for the rest of his life.”
Student Kirsten Brown, who is a 17-year-old junior at Mount View, described how the crash changed the life of her other self. Plans for the future included attending cosmetology school.
“Kirsten sustained a concussion from this accident today,” she said. “She also has a compound fracture in her arm, broken ribs and a broken nose. She will have surgeries on her arm and a stay in the hospital for her concussion. She will be at risk for an infection which can cause other issues. She will miss out on playing volleyball in her senior year of high school. She will face issues such as depression, guilt, anxiety and PTSD.”
Junior student Haileigh Burnett, who plays softball, volleyball and participates in boxing, has plans to attend WVSU to study criminal justice in hopes of one day becoming a U.S. Marshal. Her other self would have to put those plans aside.
“She has a skull fracture that will require several surgeries. She has a femur fracture that will require surgery followed by months of physical therapy and rehab. She has a back injury that will limit her mobility for the rest of her life,” Burnett told the audience. “She will not play sports again. She is no longer able to be a U.S. Marshal. She loses the scholarship to WVSU and is unable to attend in person and experience the dorm life she was looking forward to. She loses a piece of her independence. She must learn to live a different life; again, this affects her mental health causing anxiety, depression and PTSD.”
The students also learned that people who escape injury during DUI crashes are still hurt by them. Aaliyah Myers, 16, plans to attend cosmetology school. Her other self would have to face new challenges.
“While she was not involved in this accident today, it will still affect her life,” Myers stated. “She will have recurring nightmares about what she has seen. It will lead to depression, anxiety and PTSD.”
Lexi Wyatt, 16, told her fellow students that her other self lost the most in the crash. Her other self lost her life.
“She was a cheerleader. She had plans to attend cosmetology school after high school,” she said. “Lexi died today due to her injuries. Her life is over. Her family will have to go on without her. Her friends will go on without her. Blake will live every day knowing he caused her death. Haileigh and Aaliyah will see that image of her in their minds every time they think of her. Every responder here today will remember Lexi.”
Becky Gianato, who is president of the McDowell County Firefighters Association as well as a member of both the Welch and Kimball fire departments and a 911 dispatcher, told the students that crashes like the one they had just witnessed happen every day.
“Some of us often say, ‘this won’t happen to me’ and ‘this doesn’t happen here,” Gianato said. “It does. Ask any of these first responders here and they will tell you. We used alcohol as a scenario in today’s exercise, but there are other things that can cause accidents. Using drugs, texting while driving, talking on the phone while driving and other distractions can have the same effect. It takes just one mistake, one bad decision to change your life forever. It won’t just change your life. It will change your family’s lives, your friends’ lives, the responders’ lives who go on these calls. It affects the lives of whoever you hit and their families and friends.”
Gianato asked the students to take precautions.
“If you drink, please call a designated driver to pick you up,” she said. “Get a ride from a friend, call your parents, sleep at a friend’s house. Don’t get behind the wheel and drive yourself.”
Gianato thanked the school, its staff and the students for their help. She also thanked the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department, Keystone Volunteer Fire Department, Air Evac, STAT Ambulance, Jan-Care Ambulance, the McDowell County 911 Center, K&D Wrecker Service in Kimball, Douglas Mortuary, Seth Stone for videography, Prom Promise, the Welch Fire Department, the Gary Volunteer Fire Department and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
