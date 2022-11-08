BLUEWELL — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday, November 11, 2022 from 8 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 52 in Bluewell.
Alternative routes to bypass this would include WV Route 20, WV Route 123, WV Route 102, and several other county routes in the immediate area.
An additional DUI Checkpoint is scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022 from midnight to 4 a.m. on U.S. Route 19 in Princeton.
Alternative routes to bypass this would be U.S. Route 460, WV Route 20, Maple Acres Road, Morrison Drive, and Old Bluefield Road.
These checkpoints are being conducted to deter impaired driving. Drivers traveling into these areas should be prepared to provide valid identification and vehicle information. Impaired drivers under the influence of drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both, will be arrested.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
