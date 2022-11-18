BLUEWELL — A driving under the influence checkpoint will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight.
The checkpoint will be located in Mercer County along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire which is located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road, Bluewell, WV, according to a press release from the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Alternate routes of travel will include Route 20, New Hope Road and Warden Avenue.
The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.
