DUHRING — A Mercer County church that was blown over by a windstorm during the early 1900s and later hauled to its present location by horses and wagons will be celebrating its 154th homecoming this October.
The Duhring Church of Christ was built in the early 1800s, said Pastor Glen Goins. It blew over in the 1900s, but was hauled to the site where it stands today.
“We call it the Church on the Hill now,” he said. “It’s always had services. For 154 years, the doors have never been shut.”
The church is having a homecoming celebration with a service and a dinner on Oct. 23, he said. The service starts at 11 a.m., followed by the homecoming dinner at about 12:30 p.m.
Goins said the church is having an ATV Ride for Christ this Saturday, Oct. 15. It will begin 9 a.m. at the church. There will be a service in the mountains, then the participants will ride to Mullens on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. The church has the ride four times a year.
