VALDOSTA, Ga. – Brian Collins was tired of losing stuff while on the water.
“I’ve lost a number of phones and wallets while kayaking,” the Valdosta resident said. Collins decided to do something about it.
The 36-year-old Valdosta State University graduate took on a business partner and formed the Georgia company to save all those phones, cameras, wallets and other pocket paraphernalia from the hardships of outdoor life.
The result was DryPocket Apparel, which manufactures pocket board shorts, swim trunks and dry bags using specially designed polyurethane pockets that close quickly, automatically and securely, keeping water out and personal gear inside where it is dry.
The secret to the special pockets is using rare-earth neo magnets lining the pocket openings. Collins demonstrated how they work. Pulling open the pocket on a pair of board shorts, he showed how the magnets would automatically pop the pocket shut when he let go.
“It seals automatically just by letting go, in under a second,” he said.
Collins said the pockets are waterproof up to 100-feet deep and the magnets won’t interfere with electronic gear.
The company’s best-seller is a waterproof backpack which Collins called a “game-changer.”
“Our backpack dry bag is the only one of its kind in the world,” he said.
At the moment, DryPocket Apparel has only three employees — Collins, his wife, Krystal Comer-Collins, and his business partner, Danny Saturday.
The business is chartered in Fernandina Beach, Fla., and uses manufacturing facilities in China and Thailand. Collins said they’re also looking into getting a manufacturing site in Colombia.
“We’d like to do our manufacturing in the U.S., but as a startup, it’s too expensive,” he said.
DryPocket Apparel has no storefront; its merchandise is sold online and distributed to U.S., Canada and Australia retailers.
The partners planned to launch DryPocket Apparel in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to push back to 2021.
Collins said future plans include expanding to women’s sportswear and introducing a dry bag that can be quickly converted into a cooler.
One of the reasons Collins started a business was to help his family.
“I knew I was going to have to start a business to help retire my parents,” he said.
