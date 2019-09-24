FALLS MILLS, Va. — A tossed cigarette which ignited a brush fire Monday demonstrated the need for vigilance in light of dry conditions that the brought burning bans to both Virginia and West Virginia.
The Bluefield, Va. Fire Department was dispatched about 11:39 a.m. after a brush fire was reported in the vicinity of Debra Road and Pebbleston Road near Falls Mills, Va. Assistant Fire Chief Tom Richardson estimated the fire covered about 2 acres before it was contained two and a half hours later.
“There wasn’t any structures involved,” Richardson said back at the fire station. “It was the first brush fire we’ve had, but with the burn ban it shouldn’t have been there.”
Outdoor burning bans have been declared both in Virginia and West Virginia. The ban prohibits outdoor burning which includes camp fires, fires for burning trash or debris, or fires for staying warm.
Ten firefighters worked on Monday’s brushfire. One firefighter had a knee injury, but it was minor, Richardson said.
Firefighters believe a cigarette tossed into a roadside ditch started the fire which then went up a slope and into the woods, he said. Weather conditions remain dry even though the possibility of rain was forecasted Monday evening.
“We haven’t had any rain forever,” Richardson said. “You cannot burn anything out there.”
The forecast Monday from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. had a 40 percent of rain that night, but only a minute amount. The chances for rain don’t improve until October.
“Really, it’s due to high pressure over the region,” meteorologist Ben Gruver said. “It’s anchored over us and there’s nothing really to move it out of the way. The eastern half of the US is above average and the western half is below average. That doesn’t allow for any storm systems to come in with any rain chances.”
The weather situation is unlikely to change during the next week or two.
“Not really. The pattern is pretty much the same coming up,” Gruver stated. “There’s some indication we might get rid of high pressure and push it out in October; but even then, there’s still not a lot of rain chances yet.”
