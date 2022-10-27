PRINCETON — The Drug Enforcement Administration will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse.
This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at thousands of drop-off locations nationwide, according to an announcement issued Wednesday by Community Connections, Inc.
Community Connections, Inc. and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting unneeded medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse on 1501 East Main Street in Princeton.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, expired, or no longer needed—that too often through misuse become a gateway to addiction.
Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 7,600 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.
These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the rise of overdoses plaguing the United States. DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting, Community Connections officials said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
