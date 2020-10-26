TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Plaster announced Monday the details of a recent drug roundup that occurred from a special grand jury session in which 111 individuals were indicted on September 18, 2020 for drug distribution and other drug related charges by a Tazewell County Grand Jury.
Plaster said there were a total of 132 indictments returned charging 111 people for a total of 326 counts.
Plaster said the indictments are partly the result of a year-long collaborative investigation by the following agencies: Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield, Va. Police Department, and Virginia State Police as well as the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Click above to view or download a list of the indictments.
