PRINCETON — Officers of the law are trained to recognize signs of impairment when they pull over a possible DUI suspect or answer a call about somebody using drugs, but sometimes principals and teachers need the same skills.
Educators from Mercer County and neighboring Wyoming County met Thursday for the first day of a two-day course titled Drug Impairment Training for Education Professionals (DITEP). The sessions were conducted at the Gardner Center near Princeton.
“Pre COVID, we had a couple of these trainings that went on,” Lt. Adam M. Ballard said of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said. Ballard is the W.Va. Coalfields Highway Safety Program Coordinator.
“The last we did was over at Bluefield State (University). It was in 2018, I believe. Generally, it’s drug impairment training for education professionals; at least, that’s our target audience,” he said. “We have some recovery coaches at Southern Highlands (Community Mental Health Center) and resources available in the community, and it’s Mercer County.” School and Wyoming County school systems that are here.”
The DITEP course is designed to help administrators recognize what could be wrong when they are having problems with a student and determine if it’s a medical issue, a behavioral issue or possibly one in which a student is being impaired by drugs or other substances, Ballard said.
“Nationally with the issues we have with overdoses, it’s a good start for some of these administrators who may not be familiar with that or deal with impaired people as much as law enforcement does; but kind of be able to identify that ahead of time and be able to take some intervention,” he said.
DITEP is similar to the training for law enforcement.
“The program’s generally it’s based on our drug recognition expert training as well as some of our advanced impaired drivers training,” Ballard said. “Today we’re talking about drugs. Tomorrow we’re going to teach some of these administrators on how to administer some of those tests so they can determine the impairment.”
The tests checks individuals’ balance and other factors. They are like the tests administered when a suspected DUI driver is evaluated.
“Tomorrow (Friday) we’re going to teach them some of the horizontal gaze, that’s the eye test,” Ballard said. “The walk and turn test. Some of those you would normally see at roadside that they can do in a controlled environment.”
DITEP classes conducted Thursday and Friday are the first that have been offered since COVID restrictions were relaxed. Ballard said he credited Beth Bailey with Community Connections, Inc. for getting the course organized. She has conducted previous DITEP classes at Bluefield State University.
“Sometimes law enforcement gets called (local schools) about vaping or smoking or use of other substances,” Ballard said. “This is good on the administrators’ side of it. They may be able to be able to identify without calling law enforcement and take some intervention without going on the criminal side of things. If somebody is abusing, maybe this will get them help before they get into the criminal system.”
Teacher Shellie Simpson of Mercer Elementary School was among the educators who came to the Gardner Center for DITEP training.
“We want to be able to better recognize the signs and symptoms of people who are impaired so that it can help us with our profession, not only with our students but with our staff and our parents,” Simpson said. “Any of the people we interact with. It’s not just the kids that we deal with. We’re right on the corner of Mercer Street in Princeton and we deal with a lot of traffic. Sometimes people who just come and go to the door that we don’t let into our buildings, but we need to be able to recognize those things and rapidly get some help or assistance.”
“It’s been wonderful. We’ve learned a lot already this morning,” she said.
