TAZEWELL, Va. — An increasing number of arrests for distribution of methamphetamine was noted Tuesday in a new special grand jury list released in Tazewell County.
There were 81 indictments charging 74 people resulting in a total of 170 counts, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
“During this latest round of drug indictments and arrests, there seemed to be an increase in the distribution of methamphetamine,” Michael L. Dennis, Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. “As has always been my policy, my office will continue to assist in actively investigating and prosecuting drug distribution cases and related crimes.”
The indictments are partly the result of a year-long collaborative investigation by the following agencies: Tazewell County Narcotics Task Force, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Richlands Police Department, Tazewell Police Department, Bluefield Police Department and Virginia State Police as well as the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
The special grand jury indictments included the following individuals:
• Melena Carol Absher, 46, Richlands, Va — Possesion Schedule I or II drug, Marijuana Possession – First offense.
• Fritz Edward Lee Adams, 37, N. Tazewell, Va. — Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Starr Marie Adams, 26, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit)
• James Marshall Bailey, 43, Richlands, Va. — 3 counts Possess Schedule I or II Drug. Possess Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm. Possess/Transport/Conceal of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Possess Schedule III Drug. Possess Schedule IV Drug.
• Tonnya Lynn Beavers, 44, Richlands, Va. — Three counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Possess Schedule I or II Drug.
• Ricky Dewayne Brewer, 40, Raven, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Loreako Thomas Collins, 40, N. Tazewell, Va. — Four counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
• Kenneth Ray Cook, 46, Pocahontas, Va. — Two counts Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Angelica Faye Cox, 40, N. Tazewell, Va. — Two counts Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Four counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Marvin Lee Davis, 53, Tazewell, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit)
• James Allen Deel, 54, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
• Rodolfo Anthony Delariva, 30, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Two counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Rodney Alan Dowdy, 43, Pounding Mill, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Two counts Distribution or Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II drug/2nd or subsequent offense. Possession with Attempted Intent to Distribute Sch I or II drugs/2nd or Subsequent offense. Grand Larceny. Two counts Possess Schedule I or II Drug.
• Mark Samuel Farmer, 56, Bluefield, Va. — Distribute and/or Possess Marijuana with intent to Sell/Distribute. Over 1/2 oz but Under 5 lbs.
• Elmer Roscoe Fulkerson, 37, Richlands, Va. — Four counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
• Sunshine Jeanette Gross, 35, N. Tazewell, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell, Distribute, PWID a Schedule III Controlled Substance. Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug
• Robert Gregory Hall, 45, Tazewell, Va. — Two counts Prescription Fraud.
• Charles Lee Hayes, 46, Bastian, Va. — Two counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Dominique Elizabeth Hopkins, 31, N. Tazewell, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Tommy Ray Hurley, 28, Cedar Bluff, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Orlisa Lee Jackson, 46, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell, Distribute, PWID a Schedule III Controlled Substance. Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Glenna Marie Kennedy, 25, Richlands, Va. — Distribute and/or Possess Marijuana with intent to Sell/Distribute Over 1/2 oz but Under 5 lbs. Two counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Possession of a Firearm while Sell/Dist/Possessing w/intent Schd I/II Drug.
• Jerry Lee Lovell, 23, Richlands, Va. — Four counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Robert Perry Lowe, 39, Raven, Va. Conspiracy to Sell, Distribute, PWID a Schedule III Controlled Substance. Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Joseph Adam Marshall, 38, Richlands, Va. — Two counts Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• John William McGhee, 58, Richlands, Va. — Two counts Distribution or Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II drug/2nd or subsequent offense.
• Randall Ray McGlothlin, 33, Pounding Mill, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Emily Dawn Mears, 25, Raven. Va. — Two counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
• Scotty Eugene Miller, 30, Richlands, Va. — Possess Schedule I or II Drug.
• Shonda Leynee Miller, 32, Swords Creek, Va. — Attempted Distribution/PWID of a Schedule III Drug. Larceny, Third degree - Obtain by False Pretenses.
• James Bascom Necessary, 37, Tazewell, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.
• Charles Ellis Nipper, 53, Pounding Mill, Va. — Possess Schedule I or II Drug.
• Elsa Kay Proffitt, 50, Bandy, Va. — Prescription Fraud.
• Shaunda Chiffon Proffitt, 28, Pounding Mill, Va. — Prescription Fraud.
• Rose Marie Redmond, 61, Abington, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution or Possession w/ Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II drug/2nd or subsequent offense.
• Brandi Cheyanne Shortt, 23, Raven, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Two counts Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Myra Marie Shortt, 36, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Shawn Gilman Smith, 36, Richlands, Va. — Conspiracy to Sell or Distribute a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance. Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit)
• Mary Ann Sparks, 38, Raven, Va. — Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Charles Wayne Stacy, 41, Richlands Va. — Sell, Distribute, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Jamie Alex Stacy, 24. Richlands, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit). Possession of a firearm while Sell/Dist/Possessing w/intent Schd I/II Drug.
• Rhonda Kaye Whited, 43, Richlands, Va. — Distribution/Manufacturing/PWID a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance (Sale for Profit).
• Robert Allen Wilcox, 46, N. Tazewell, Va. — Possess Schedule I or II Drug. Possess Schedule III Drug
• Jerry Wiley, 51, Pounding Mill, Va. — Two counts Sell, Dist, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug.
• Joyce Ann Williams, 42, Bluefield, Va. — Two counts Prescription fraud.
• Keith Edward Williams, 41, Bluefield, Va. — Two counts Prescription fraud
* Amber Lee Young, 25. Tazewell;. Va.— Conspiracy to Sell, Distribute, PWID a Schedule III Controlled Substance. Sell, Dist, PWID etc. a Schedule III Drug
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.