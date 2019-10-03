TAZEWELL, Va. — Farmers in the region are feeling the effects of an extended drought and heat wave, with browning pastures, surface water and ponds drying up, and hay stored for winter already being used.
Tazewell County has seen some of the worst conditions, to the point the board of supervisors is helping farmers.
During the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday night, supervisors approved a motion to help the Soil and Water Conservation District purchase two new no-till seeders that farmers can use to try to replenish lost growth, said Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy.
Farmers already had a problem in the spring with too much rain and the grass fields turning to mud, and with the drought, the extreme conditions have been “wreaking havoc on pastures in the county,” Stacy said.
Supervisors approved $40,000 for the conservation district to help buy the equipment.
Bob Moss, vice chair of the Soil and Water Conservation District, said conditions are worsening.
“We are in a severe drought,” he said, regardless of which category the drought is officially placed in.
“Our pastures have dried up to nearly nothing and our surface waters and springs are nearly nothing,” he said. “We are dealing with, since the middle of July, nearly zero rain and oppressive heat.”
That combination has “taken down” the grass and forage cover.
Moss said there was no “second cutting” of hay and the first cutting in the spring was too wet and not in good shape.
“We didn’t get a second cutting nor did we get any fall growth of grass to sustain our feeding,” he said, forcing farmers to use stored hay that would normally not be needed until winter and into next year.
“Many farmers sold their cattle early,” he said. “That meant a lighter weight, fewer pounds. Since they are selling them early we are giving up on a chance for them to gain weight.”
Moss is also a farmer and said this is the first time he has ever had to feed cattle (from stored hay) in September because of low pasture conditions.
“I have already fed a month and a half that would usually be used in the spring,” he said of the amount of stored hay already used.
Moss said that even if the area did see significant rainfall now, it’s too late to help with the immediate problems.
“It won’t grow much,” he said of the grass. “Then it will be kicked back again by frost.”
The new no-till seeders will be useful, he said, because they allow farmers to place seeds into the soil at precise intervals to maximize growth. A no-till seeder is already available, but not with the capability needed.
Only about 30 percent of seeds thrown onto the ground, which is the usual practice, actually germinate.
“The rest will rot or be eaten by birds or washed or blown away,” he said, adding that germination will take awhile, especially since the soil has already been depleted of the “energy” needed for growth because of the drought and heat. The soil will also be more susceptible to erosion.
“The seeder immediately buries the seeds at the proper depth for that seed,” he said. “The soil is then immediately closed around the seed.”
Germination is higher, he added, with less wasted seed, and that saves farmers money.
The equipment will also allow farmers to plant “warm season” grass seeds.
“Most of the grasses here are cool season,” he said, which requires an average temperature of 60 degrees (during a 24-hour cycle). “But we haven’t had an average of 60 degrees since the first of June.”
The warm season grasses can grow at a higher average temperature, which has been the case with the excessive heat.
Those seeders will help reestablish grasses damaged by drought as well as give people the opportunity to establish some of the warm season grasses.
Another advantage of the extra seeders is to give farmers access to them when needed, since the window of opportunity to plant can close quickly and farmers are often left scrambling, all needing the equipment at the same time.
Moss said the total cost will be about $60,000 and the district already had some grant money to make up the difference and the no-till seeders can be leased out to farmers at the lowest possible rate.
Monroe County farmers are also facing similar problems, said Charles Parker, the county’s executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in Union.
“We do have farmers feeding cattle now (with stored hay) and also hauling water for them,” he said. “Ponds and springs have played out.”
Cattle are also being moved around to areas where some water is available.
“A lot of our pastures have deteriorated,” he said.
Parker said some farmers are also selling their calves early since there is no feed available and “they get what they can while they can.”
If the mothers don’t have enough to eat, they can’t produce milk for their calves, he added
“We hope to have enough feed to get through the winter,” he said. “Everyone is going to be looking for hay that would usually not be needed until Thanksgiving week into December.”
Parker said about every eight to 10 years the area sees a drought of some sort.
“We have not seen one quite this extreme since 1998-99,” he said. “This is the first time we have ever had the 86 to 90 degree temperatures into October. I have never known that to happen.”
Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said it is the combination of little rain and extreme heat that have caused the problems.
The area is technically in the “moderate drought” category as far as rainfall, he said, but the record heat has made the situation worse.
“That’s one reason things have been developing quickly,” he said of the problems facing farmers. “I would say that while the rainfall definitely has been notably bad, the heat is the more extreme and why we have this situation.”
Although no significant “soaking rain” is in the immediate forecast, cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and beyond, he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.