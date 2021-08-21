PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman was arraigned Friday on charges of DUI causing injury and other offenses in connection with a crash Thursday which seriously injured a pregnant woman and shut down U.S. Route 460.
Kristen Gayle Farmer, 46, of Bluefield was arraigned by video Friday by Magistrate Mike Flanigan on charges including DUI, drugs, causing bodily injury; no operators; running a red light; reckless driving; and failure to yield right of way. Magistrate William Holroyd, who handled the initial complaint Thursday evening, set a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Officers with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched at about 10:23 a.m. after a crash was reported at Route 460 westbound near Bluefield Intermediate School.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a pickup truck was damaged by debris, said Patrolman J.E. Mullins with the Bluefield Police Department, who worked on the investigation with Patrolman C.A. Matthews. One vehicle ran the red light and hit a car that had pulled out of Maryland Avenue onto Route 460.
Sgt. F.B. Ingole with the Bluefield Police Department stated in his incident report that when he arrived on the scene, he spoke with the driver of the vehicle that had been struck. She had “a severe laceration which appeared to go down to the skull,” and she “advised EMS personnel that she was 7 months pregnant.”
The woman was later transported to a hospital in Roanoke,Va. Her condition was not available Friday.
Ingole said that he spoke with Farmer and “then observed that she was very uncoordinated and disoriented. I then conducted field sobriety tests on Ms. Farmer to which she performed poorly on the walk and turn test. After I instructed Ms. Farmer on how to perform the one-leg stand test, she acknowledged that she understood instructions. At this point, Ms. Farmer was instructed to begin the one-leg test. It was at this time that Ms. Farmer attempted to do the walk and turn test again. At this time, Ms. Farmer was taken into custody for driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury.”
Farmer was transported to the Bluefield Police Department for processing. Once there, Sgt. Adam Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department administered a DRE evaluation on her, Ingole said in the report. Ballard “advised that Ms. Farmer showed indication that she was under the influence which impaired her ability to operate a motor vehicle.”
Ingole said that after Farmer was Mirandized and said she was willing to answer questions, “she advised that she had taken a Methadone on (Thursday) at approximately 5:30 a.m.”
A search warrant was obtained to collect a blood sample from Farmer, Ingole said in the report. She was transported to PCH Bluefield where a blood draw was completed.
After further investigation, Patrolman Mullins advised Ingole that witnesses said that Farmer’s vehicle was traveling west on Route 460. As it approached the intersection, Farmer ran the red light and collided with the car, which had the right-of-way.
“I also received information from the victim’s family who stated that the driver of vehicle 2 was transported from Princeton (Community) Hospital to Roanoke due to the severity of the driver’s condition,” Ingole said.
There was no record of Farmer being at the regional jail Friday evening.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
