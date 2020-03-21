OAKVALE — A Georgia resident was hospitalized Friday after the SUV he was driving left U.S. Route 460, went airborne and crashed into a tree.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 10: 20 a.m. east of the Oakvale exit, according to Senior Trooper K.A. Filer with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
Rodney Martin, 49, of Georgia was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, Filer said. Martin was alone in the Ford Acura. Rain was falling when the crash occurred.
“The driver of the vehicle was driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” Filer stated later. “He was traveling eastbound. He went through the median, went through the westbound lanes, went airborne, crashed into a ravine and hit a tree. The vehicle ended up on its top.”
Martin was speaking with first responders, Filer said. His condition was not immediately available.
Members of the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were dispatched to the crash scene.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
