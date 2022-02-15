BLUEFIELD, Va. – A fatal two-vehicle crash along U.S. Route 460 in Tazewell County remained under investigation Tuesday, according to the Virginia State Police.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police responded at 6:31 a.m. Feb. 12 to a two-vehicle crash in the 38700 block of U.S. Route 460 near Bluefield, Va., according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the Virginia State Police.
A 2012 Honda CRV was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 460 when it struck an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, Crouch said.
The Silverado's driver, Marcus Blake A. Smith, 22, of Richlands, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Honda's driver, Jackson F. Spencer, 19, of Bluefield, Va., was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where on Monday, he succumbed to his injuries, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash was still under investigation Tuesday, Crouch said.
