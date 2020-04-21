OAKWOOD, Va. — Representatives of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy (ACP) were among the members of a team from the Virginia Department of Health’s Cumberland Plateau Health District (CPHD), ACP and Appalachian Family Care (AFC) who operated a drive-through testing clinic Monday for COVID-19, Monday.
The event was held in the ACP lower parking lot and was the first event of its kind in the Cumberland Plateau Health District. Approximately 40 nasal swab tests were administered. The tests were given to individuals who met pre-screening parameters set up by the Virginia Department of Health for the testing, organizers said.
ACP’s mobile wellness unit was set up to serve as the command center for the event.
Individuals who thought they met the testing requirements called the health department in advance to request a test and if they met pre-screening requirements, they were assigned an ID number for Monday’s testing, according to a statement from the ACP. The priority criteria for the testing was for individuals who have had a fever, cough or shortness of breath; or who have been a contact of someone with COVID 19; or who had a travel history potentially putting them at risk of exposure.
An ID check point was set up at the entry to the lower parking lot at ACP. No one who was tested was allowed to exit their vehicle. Ten patients were tested each hour. No persons being screened or persons performing the screening were allowed on ACP property located across Garden Creek from the screening site.
After the tests were administered, the tests were sent to labs to be processed with an expected three-day turnaround time before individuals tested will be notified of the results, organizers said.
“This was a great example of community collaboration,” ACP Dean Susan Mayhew said. “When we first requested and received the grant funding for a mobile wellness unit last summer, we did so with the idea it could be used for remote area medical events or in other community disaster relief efforts.
“Utilizing it and the parking lot at ACP on Monday, we were able to assist in providing a location for COVID-19 testing that minimized any potential exposure in local clinics or hospitals, helping to keep those being tested in a controlled environment,” Mayhew said. “I really want to commend Dr. Sue Cantrell and her team of frontline healthcare providers from the Cumberland Plateau Health District, who were there to administer the testing. ACP was proud to be a part of this community health effort.”
The Appalachian College of Pharmacy is the only three-year Doctor of Pharmacy program in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Founded in 2003, the college accepted its first students in 2005. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Its mission is to cultivate a learning community committed to education, community outreach and the professional development of pharmacists. Its graduate pharmacists are now practicing throughout the United States.
