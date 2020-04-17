WISE, Va. — The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts are activating drive-through testing sites next week for COVID-19 at locations in Buchanan County and Lee County, health officials announced Thursday.
The Buchanan County Health Department will hold a site in the lower parking lot of the Appalachian College of Pharmacy, 1060 Dragon Road in Oakwood on Monday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-935-4591 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department will hold a site at the Lee County Career and Technical Center (Vocational School) 181 Vo Tech Drive in Ben Hur on Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-346-2011 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
These sites are closed to the public, health officials said. Testing resources are limited, and only those who are pre-screened and approved for testing will be admitted, and only by appointment.
In order to be approved for testing, people must call in advance for a screening interview. Those that are approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter.
“If you do not have access to email, you must bring a valid I.D. to the testing site. To avoid lengthy wait times, please come to the site at your appointed time and bring your documentation with you,” health officials said.
Additional testing sites and dates are being planned.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community, but because capacity is limited we will screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.” said Dr. Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
