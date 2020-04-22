GARY — McDowell County residents seeking drive-through testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) now have an option at the Tug River Health Association’s clinic in Gary.
Tug River Health Association CEO Tim Crofton said the clinic has been offering testing for some time, but started drive-through testing this week to offer more opportunities for patients.
“We let folks know we would be increasing the opportunities for them to come and be tested yesterday, which was Monday,” Crofton said. “So far, folks have been taking advantage of it, but it hasn’t been as much as we anticipated.”
Crofton expected that more people looking for testing would start arriving next week.
“It would take a few days for the folks to realize what we’re doing,” he said. “The (McDowell County) health department has been working with us, and they’ve been very helpful, giving us some of the personal protection equipment that we needed.”
People seeking tests at the Gary clinic do not need a physician’s order, Crofton said.
The drive-through testing is being offered from Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People seeking a test should bring a photo ID, insurance cards and proof of income, but people without insurance can still be tested.
“We see patients no matter what their ability to pay is, for testing for COVID-19 or whatever problems they may have,” Crofton said.
The Tug River Health Association is currently working on expanding its tele-health services, he added. The service allows patients to consult physicians and other medical providers without actually visiting a clinic.
“We’re seeing patients via tele-health. That number has increased quite a bit with people interested in staying a home,” Crofton stated. “With our regular patients, we invite them if they’re interested to talk with our providers about tele-health; that’s working out well, I might say.”
“The only problem is that folks who live in more remote parts of the county don’t have the smart phones or equipment to use it,” he said. “We’re looking at the idea of a van, which we already have, and talking to our patient to see if they would like a technician and a nurse to come to their home and bring the laptops and everything with them; and that would enable patients to talk to a provider back at one of our clinics.”
Having the tele-health option helps patients trying to cope with the stay-at-home situation brought about by the pandemic, Crofton said.
Welch Community Hospital offers coronavirus (COVID-19) testing. Testing is offered only to people who have a fever and present symptoms set by state and federal guidelines. People should call 304-436-8461 before visiting the hospital. The hospital is not offering drive-through testing.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
