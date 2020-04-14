BLUEFIELD – Drive-through testing will become available Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department, health department officials announced Tuesday.
Drive-through testing will start Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley, and will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.
People who want to be tested must call ahead and be interviewed before being tested.
"If you meet criteria for testing, your (information) will be entered on a testing form, you will be given an ID number and date and time for testing. (The) drive-thru procedure will be explained," health department officials said in the statement.
"The drive-thru will be set up in the drive-around at the front of our building. Traffic control and guidance will be available," officials said.
Call Monday through Friday, 304-324-8367, x 1229.
"Please leave a message if there is no answer. Your call will be returned," according to the statement.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.