BLUEFIELD – Drive-through testing will become available Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department, health department officials announced Tuesday.

Drive-through testing will start Thursday at the Mercer County Health Department in Green Valley, and will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday from noon until 2 p.m.

People who want to be tested must call ahead and be interviewed before being tested.

"If you meet criteria for testing, your (information) will be entered on a testing form, you will be given an ID number and date and time for testing. (The) drive-thru procedure will be explained," health department officials said in the statement.

"The drive-thru will be set up in the drive-around at the front of our building. Traffic control and guidance will be available," officials said.

Call Monday through Friday, 304-324-8367, x 1229.

"Please leave a message if there is no answer. Your call will be returned," according to the statement.

