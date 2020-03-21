BLUEFIELD — People who want to attend church while avoiding contact with other worshipers during the coronavirus pandemic will have an option Sunday when a drive-in service will be offered at Mitchell Stadium’s parking lot.
The plan as of Friday is to hold the service on the parking lot outside Mitchell Stadium along Stadium Drive, according to Pastor Travis Lowe of Crossroads Church in Bluefield. People will park their vehicles, and the service will be broadcast live on Kicks Country 106.3 and 107.7 FM radio.
“We’ve told everybody to try to be there about 10:45 (a.m.), so services will start at 11 a.m.,” Lowe said. “We should be done before 12 (noon.)”
Plans for a drive-in service started when public places started closing and people were asked to be cautious during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was really on Tuesday,” Lowe recalled. “I was talking to a couple of people from the church. We were thinking and praying about what we knew that we weren’t going to be able to have services as usual. And one of them just suggested the idea and it just kind of took off. As word got around, more people got involved and it grew into something bigger.”
Besides offering a Sunday church service, the drive-in will help bring some income to a local small business. The Blue Spoon Cafe will be selling doughnuts, Lowe said.
“That was one of the things that got me excited about the idea,” he stated. “I started thinking we could support some of the small businesses people who are struggling and scared right now. It’s taken a hit and our small business owners are really in a hard spot right now.”
Lowe said that organizers would like to offer weekly drive-in services, but that decision had not been made because the situation with the pandemic keeps changing.
“If we could do it next week, we would love to,” he said. “We’re looking in that direction, but everything changes if you think how different this Friday is from last Friday.”
Organizers are following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We are making sure everything adheres to the strictest guidelines,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
