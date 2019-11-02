BLUEFIELD — Volunteers are hoping to fill at least 350 snack bags Nov. 6 with tuna packets, potato chips, crackers and even some chocolate for military personnel now serving overseas.
“Grants and Drive for the Deployed are having a huge packing event on Wednesday, Nov. 6,” Pam Carter of Grants Supermarket said Friday. “Grants is supplying all the items for the packages and Drive for the Deployed is arranging to have speakers and light refreshments.”
Volunteers are being sought to help prepare the packages. The packages will be prepared starting 5:30 p.m. at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Bluefield across the street from the Bluefield Police Department. People who want to help can just show up at the church.
“We are still in need of people to attend and help put together care packages,” Carter stated.
Elisa Bowling of Drive for the Deployed said there would be two speakers and light refreshments before the packing started.
“Well, Drive for the Deployed’s main mission is to help provide morale-boosting support to deployed service members and local veterans and their families, Bowling said. “And with the deployment of the 150th Calvary Regiment of the West Virginia Guard, we now have the opportunity to offer the same morale-boosting support to our neighbors, our coworkers and family members who are from our town.”
Bowling said the Nov. 6 event will be the organization’s biggest since 2015.
“We’re hoping to provide at the very least 350 snack bags for our deployed service members if not more,” she stated.
