PRINCETON — Dawn Wells, known to fans worldwide for her iconic role as Mary Ann Summers in the television classic, “Gilligan’s Island” died Wednesday, Dec. 30 from complications related to COVID-19.
Wells’ long time friend, Dreama Denver, wife of Bob “Gilligan” Denver, said that their friendship had flourished over four decades and had grown even stronger in recent years.
Denver said that as cast members of “Gilligan’s Island,” began to pass away, she and Wells grew closer.
“Dawn and I got closer and especially after Bob passed away because I kind of stepped in to do personal appearances on his behalf and she and I took the show on the road, we became Mary Ann and Mrs. Gilligan. That was so much fun, we would room together and have girl talks that went on all night long,” Denver recalls with a smile in her voice. “She was always there for me in very personal ways and public ways and we were just the best of friends and it is shocking to me. I was so stunned yesterday. I suppose none of us should be stunned at any point because we are never promised tomorrow, but she was a pretty great 82, we should all be so lucky to look that good at 82.”
The two met in 1977 on the set of “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island,” a movie that premiered 15 years after the end of the series, depicting the group’s rescue from the island they’d been shipwrecked on.
“That is when she and I met and it was just an instant connection, we just liked each other right away,” Denver said. “We had always said to each other that even if I had never met Bob, she and I were on the same theater circuit and I am pretty sure we would have been cast together in a show at one point along the way because we always felt that we were meant to be friends.”
The grief is apparent in Denver’s voice as she recounts hearing of Wells’ passing on Wednesday. However, as she describes her friend’s generosity, a smile enters her voice again.
“It is a great loss for everybody. We always say beautiful things about people that we love when they pass away but everything is really true. She was so wonderful to her fans. She was so generous and kind,” Denver said. “ She was generous with her time and endlessly interested in any and everything they had to say and she knew everybody under the sun, she was a world traveler, she had gone everywhere.”
Denver said one of her favorite stories about Wells is one she tells in her upcoming book, “Gilligan’s Dreams.”
Wells was on vacation in the South Pacific, to an island that could only be reached by boat. Upon flying into a small airport and sailing to the island, Wells was immediately recognized.
“The Chief’s wife comes out saying “May Ann! Marry Ann!,” Denver said. “I think that was her most stunning moment because even in the South Pacific on an unnamed island, they knew Mary Ann when they saw her. She loved the character of Mary Ann and never resented being known for that particular show and she left a legacy. Her personal legacy was a really good one.”
Denver laughs as she shares that Wells and the cast of “Gilligan’s Island” were the only people to call her late husband, Bob Denver, “Bobby.”
“Nobody called him Bobby except them,” Denver said. “There was always something so endearing about that to me, that they all called him Bobby, I thought that was so cute because no one else in the world called him that.”
Another fact about Wells’ acting career that Denver shares is that Dawn Wells beat out Raquel Welch for the part of Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island.
“She (Welch) was a beautiful sex symbol kind of a woman and she auditioned for Mary Ann and Dawn got the part,” Denver said.
In addition to their friendship, Wells participated in events for The Denver Foundation, a non-profit foundation inspired by Bob and Dreama Denver’s passion to assist and special needs individuals in the state of W.Va.
“While I was doing fundraisers for the Denver Foundation she stepped up. All I had to do was call and say, ‘I need you,’ and she came in February of 2019 and did the ‘Valentine’s for Veteran’s Concert’ and co-hosted with me,” Denver said. “I look back on that now and I am so thankful because she came planning to spent three days, she stayed with me and we were having so much fun that she extended the trip another two days, so after the concert we got four uninterrupted days to just hang out and be girlfriends and I had no idea that would be the last time that I got to see her. It turns out that it was and I am so grateful to have had that time to just be girlfriends and just hang out.”
In light of her friend’s passing just one day before New Years Eve, when asked what she thought Wells’ wishes for the future might be, Denver references “What Would Mary Ann Do?” Wells wrote this book with collaborator Steve Stinson in 2014, to instill good morals in young girls.
“When it came to the character of Mary Ann, she was very protective of that character,” Denver said. “She wrote that book for that purpose, for young girls to know in certain situations, how to make the right choice and the good choice.”
“I think she would want that for the young people in this country and I think that she would want us to keep the faith and as corny as it sounds, love each other. Love is the answer. I don’t know if we will ever totally get that answer, but we can do our best,” Denver said.
The last time the two friends talked was Wells’ 82nd birthday in October 18, 2020. Denver said they touched base ever couple of months and they planning to touch base again in the New Year. “We did not get that chance,” Denver said. “When you have made a mark on the world, and Dawn certainly has made a mark, there is no doubt. The show made a mark, she made a mark.”
Denver said that every year (except 2020, to abide by social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), Wells would cook Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone she knew who did not have somewhere to be on Thanksgiving Day. She said Wells was the type of person who would think about other people having to be alone during the Holidays. “She was such a good person,” Denver said.
“When Thanksgiving rolled around, she would find people in her circle who had no family, no place to go, nothing special to do and she would invite them to her house. On her own, by herself, she would cook a great big Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Wells’ mother passed away in 2004 and they were very close. Denver said her prayer and hope is that Wells’ mother was “waiting for her when she got there and they are finally together again.”
“She was the girl next door. They always had what the called ‘The Ultimate Dilemma, Ginger or Mary Ann?,” Denver said. “Trust me when I tell you this, it was always Mary Ann. She won hands down, every time Bob did a personal appearance, they would take a survey, ‘Ginger or Mary Ann?’ It was always Mary Ann and it always will be.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.