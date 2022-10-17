By Dustin Luca
SALEM, Mass. — Dacre Stoker, great-grandnephew of Dracula author and creator Bram Stoker is coming to Salem to mark the 125th anniversary of the book’s publication in 1897.
Dracula’s history is rooted in a Victorian era obsessed with infection and fear of disease.
Dacre Stoker has made it a decades-long mission to discover and tell the world who his distant relative was — a passion like what has brought countless researchers to Salem’s public and private libraries for more than a century.
“I really didn’t get into it until I was in university and was asked to write a paper about an author in an English Lit class. I decided to find out what I knew about ‘Uncle Bram,’” Dacre Stoker said. Many years later, “serendipitously, I got this phone call from Ian Holt, who said, ‘you’re the family member who knows about your family tree? I’ve got a screenplay I’m trying to turn into a book.’”
The two later published Dracula the Un-dead, which leaned on Dacre’s research on his relative to tap Bram’s original notes and ideas and bring the legendary author back to life in the “official” sequel to the original novel.
“That’s how I really got into all this,” Dacre Stoker said, “because of needing to hold my own as a co-author, needing to represent Bram Stoker in this book properly.”
Famed actor Bela Lugosi would give Dracula a permanent, skin-crawling image in the novel’s most famous cinematic adaptation in 1931.
Dacre Stoker’s keynote on his famous relative’s work — “Stoker on Stoker: Secrets Revealed, the Mysteries behind the Research and Writing of Dracula” — is planned as part of the event.
Jennifer Emerson, a Salem actress and a historical consultant will bring Bram Stoker’s mother Catherine to life.
Emerson said she has a pandemic story to tell — one that fits very well with the now three-year-old COVID-19 pandemic. It focuses on a fast-moving epidemic in an Irish seaport called Sligo where, in 1832, a devastating cholera outbreak killed 643 people, some within hours of attending services honoring others lost to the disease.
It’s an event that Catherine Stoker witnessed and one that many believe influenced Bram Stoker’s work as he created the Dracula character.
“Catherine was 14 years old when that cholera epidemic started in Sligo in 1832. I can’t imagine now, as a woman of 45, what that must have felt like for her with no modern medicine, no Internet, no instant rapid tests, nothing,” she said. “The more you look at what Catherine is writing about, the letters she wrote to her son to tell him what it was like... some of it parallels what was happening in the early days of the pandemic, almost perfectly.”
That’s an eerie connection worth exploring further, according to Emerson.
“When you realize that this amazing novel that Bram created comes from something that we’ve now gone through, the fact that that’s really part of what inspired this whole beautiful evolution of the vampire within our culture... I think that’s extraordinary,” she continued.
“You wouldn’t think that out of that is just the basic, human connection to survive. But when you take a look at the character of Count Dracula himself, that’s what he wants to do — survive, live. Even though he’s dead, he wants to live.”
