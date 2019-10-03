BLUEFIELD — Dr. Patrice A. Harris, a distinguished graduate of Bluefield High School, joins the prestigious group of honorees selected to become members of the BHS Hall of Fame. Dr. Harris, M.D., M.A., is now the president of the American Medical Association. She was inaugurated as the 147th leader of the AMA in June 2019 and is the first African-American woman to hold this national office.
She will be inducted Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Bluefield High School auditorium at 10 a.m. The public is cordially invited to attend.
Currently a private practicing physician, Dr. Harris has extensive experience as a public health administrator, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist. She has led the AMA efforts to end the opioid epidemic which has been a major issue in states such as West Virginia. As chair of the AMA’s Opioid Task Force since 2014, she coordinates a nationwide plan to eliminate barriers to treatment, provide patients with access to affordable, non-opioid pain care and fight the stigma faced by those with substance abuse disorders.
A member of the BHS Class of 1978, she also attended Central Junior High School, Wade School and Hancock School in the city. She was Salutatorian of her graduating class and very active in school activities. Harris was a majorette in the Bluefield band, a member of the “Second Milers” club, National Honor Society, Keywanette President, Student Council Executive Committee, African-American Cluture Club, Second Runner-Up for Homecoming Queen, Annual Staff member, and Office Assistant.
She made a career choice to become a doctor in an era when few women of color were encouraged to do so. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology at West Virginia University, a Master’s in counseling psychology and finally, in 1992, a medical degree. Her passion for helping children led her to complete her residency in psychiatry with fellowships in both child and adolescent psychology as well as forensic psychiatry at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.
Two themes that govern Dr. Harris’s professional life are a passion to improve the lives of children and service to others. A recognized expert in children’s mental health and childhood trauma, she has led efforts on local and national levels to integrate public health, behavioral health and primary care services with supports for employment, housing and education.
A distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, Dr. Harris continues in private practice and currently consults with both public and private organizations on health service delivery and emerging trends in practice and health policy. She is also an adjunct professor in the Emory Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, and an adjunct clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Harris is the daughter of Titus and Barbara Harris of Bluefield. Her mother is deceased and her father now resides in the Atlanta area.
