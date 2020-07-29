MORGANTOWN — Dr. Patrice Harris, a Bluefield native and former president of the American Medical Association, has been appointed to the West Virginia University Board of Governors.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of Harris, who graduated from WVU, to the board last week.
“We appreciate Gov. Justice’s appointment of Dr. Harris to our Board of Governors,” WVU President Gordon Gee said on the WVU Today website. “Her collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Clay Marsh, as well as other University experts, has been invaluable as we work together to address this health crisis. Adding Dr. Harris’ voice to our Board during this critical time reinforces these continued efforts on behalf of our campus community and the state.”
“I am honored and excited to become a member of West Virginia University’s Board of Governors,” Harris said on WVU Today. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for this opportunity and for his work with Dr. Marsh and others in leading West Virginia through this pandemic.”
Marsh was named by Justice as the state COVID-19 Czar when the pandemic started.
Harris, a psychiatrist, has also been a national contributor to CNN and was the first African-American woman to be president of the AMA. Her term ended on June 30.
When accepting the position in Chicago last year, Harris said she was a “child from the heart of coal country” and “our diversity is the source of our strength as we face medicine’s most daunting challenges … Our uniquely lived experiences shape who we are…”
A Bluefield High School graduate, Harris received her medical degree from the West Virginia University School of Medicine and completed a psychiatry residency and child psychiatry fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine. She was inducted in 2007 to the West Virginia University Academy of Distinguished Alumni.
First elected to the AMA Board of Trustees in 2011, Harris has held the executive offices of AMA board secretary and AMA board chair.
In addition to her leadership position with the AMA Opioid Task Force, she has been active on several other AMA task forces and committees on health information technology, payment and delivery reform, and private contracting. She has also chaired the influential AMA Council on Legislation and co-chaired the Women Physicians Congress.
Prior to her AMA service, Harris was elected to the American Psychiatric Association Board of Trustees and president of the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association. She was also the founding president of the Georgia Psychiatry Political Action Committee. In 2007, Harris was selected Psychiatrist of the Year by the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association.
