BLUEFIELD, Va. – The president of Bluefield University announced Tuesday that he plans to retire in June 2024 after serving the institution of higher learning for 17 years.
C. Todd Asbury, chair of the Board of Trustees, alongside the full Board of Trustees, reported the retirement and transition of President Dr. David W. Olive. Olive is the institution's ninth president serving since 2007. He has agreed to serve as an advisor to the new president and university as needed.
"Dear BU community, I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served 16 years as president of Bluefield University," Olive said in a video statement. "God willing, at the conclusion of the 2023/24 academic year, it will have been 17 years of faithful service to this venerable institution. At that time on June 30, 2024, I will step down as president to allow a new leader to take the helm of Bluefield University."
The university's leadership thanked Olive for his years of service.
"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to thank Dr. Olive for his years of leadership to the university. His visionary leadership has taken the school to another level and has prepared it for its second century of Christian higher education," Asbury said. "The ‘lighthouse on the hill’ shines brighter and goes further than ever before. David has faithfully remained true to advance the school’s mission of being a Christ-centered learning community that develops servant leaders to transform the world. He is a role model of servant leadership, and he has made a difference in the lives of many people during his tenure. We are grateful and we pray that God richly blesses him and his family as they commence this new chapter of their lives."
