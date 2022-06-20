CNHI NEWS SERVICE
NORTH ANDOVER, Pa. — Decorated Vietnam Veteran James Scannell was a “patriot and a son of the Merrimack Valley.”
Those were the words of his longtime friend and co-worker, Bill Foley, who arranged a memorial service in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to remember Scannell, 71, a highly decorated Army veteran.
The recipient of five bronze stars and numerous other medals for heroism, bravery and valor, Scannell died in February with no living relatives.
Foley, who worked with Scannell post-Vietnam at the National Park Service in Boston, said Scannell, who grew up in the Stadium Projects in Lawrence, loved the Merrimack Valley.
An array of representatives from veterans and Gold Star groups attended the service. A couple held hands while several others stood alone in the bright sun.
Foley described Scannell’s service and heroism in Vietnam, something he was known to be very modest about. Scannell was front and center during some of the heaviest fighting, earning medals when he was just 18 years old.
“I know if Jimmy was here he’d be embarrassed. I am sharing things with you he never did,” Foley said.
Scannell was born on July 4, 1950. He died Feb. 2 after a long bout with Parkinson’s disease caused by exposure to Agent Orange while in Vietnam, Foley said.
