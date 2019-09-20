PRINCETON — A task force of officers from different law enforcement agencies have arrested at least 37 in a roundup of 71 outstanding felony warrants in Mercer County.
Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, Princeton Police Chief D.A. Gray and U.S. Marshall Agent Michael Bayless announced the roundup at the Princeton Police Department Friday afternoon.
One of the primary responsibilities of the U.S. Marshall Service is to locate and serve and apprehend felony warrants, Bayless said.
The program, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, teams the U.S. Marshall Service with local law enforcement agencies to stage a mass roundup of those who have been wanted, often for many years.
“What we have found is … with only one agency serving warrants it’s hard to be as efficient as it is with what we have here with a collaborative effort through CUFFED,” he said. “Today, we are in Mercer County (and some other adjoining counties) to serve felony warrants. We could not do this alone.”
Bayless praised Bailey and Gray for dedicating resources to the CUFFED Task Force, adding that officers are deputized and used as a “force multiplier in an area to make a big impact on the community.”
“That’s what we have done here today,” he said. “We have been very successful so far and we plan to keep on working to serve those warrants … We will keep going as long as we need to to serve these outstanding warrants.”
When felony warrants start multiplying, the CUFFED Task Force is ready to help, he added.
“That’s the beauty of CUFFED,” he said, because Bailey and Gray can reach out anytime for help in serving outstanding warrants.
Bailey said the warrant are felonies on many various charges and the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) was also involved in the roundup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.