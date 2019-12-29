PRINCETON — Mercer Street in Princeton will be rocking on New Year’s Eve as the street will be closed and full of festivities for the seventh annual Downtown Countdown.
In Bluefield, revelers can gather and watch the annual Lemon Drop at midnight to music and hot chocolate.
Lori McKinney, owner of RiffRaff Arts Collective and organizer of the Downtown Countdown, said the event is more than just a party.
“It’s about establishing meaningful traditions, and making beautiful memories,” she said. ‘It’s about coming together and celebrating our community and how far we’ve come. It’s about writing our own history together, and who’s to tell us what it should look like or what it can or cannot be? It’s up to all of us to define what our future will be.”
McKinney said the Countdown was started to “make something wonderful happen.”
“When you spend the evening with us you’ll see it full of life, bustling with vibrant activity, and you’ll catch a glimpse of what’s possible for the neighborhood as we more forward,” she said. “I’m so excited to ring in 2020 with all the people who share the vision.”
McKinney, who was named Citizen of the Year for 2016 by the Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce for her work in the community and as director of the Princeton Renaissance Project, said the Countdown is a family event and has a diverse range of entertainment.
Activities will center around Dick Copeland Square and feature six stages of live indoor entertainment (requiring an All Access Pass) plus free outdoor performances and activities including live music, magic shows, circus performers, ice sculptors, live art demos, kids’ activities, a black light art lounge, a gaming theater, horse & carriage rides, a New Year’s Resolution Station, a scavenger hunt, giveaways, food options, games and more.
The night will be topped off with a ball drop at midnight followed by fireworks.
Several businesses will be open including Totally Glazed Donut Shop, Hammer & Stain, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Artistic Adventures, The RiffRaff Art Boutique and Danny’s Bar.
An All Access Pass is required for the indoor music venues at The Room Upstairs, a beautiful turn of the century ballroom-turned small theater (part of The RiffRaff Arts Collective), Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company (Mercer County’s first microbrewery), a pop-up venue called “The Hot Chocolate Spot,” Stages Music School and The Appalachian Coffee House.
A Scavenger Hunt by Daydream Games, a business set to open at 925 Mercer Street in 2020, as well as free craft activities for kids inside Artistic Adventures and paint-your-own-pottery for purchase will be offered.
The gaming theater will feature Just Dance, Super Mario 3D World and plenty of other games, McKinney said. The Renaissance Theater will host the black light art space where artists will paint live and music by DJ Blind. There will be a special wall for anyone to express themselves, she said. A New Year’s Wish Tree, created by artist Isaac Preston out of up-cycled copper wire, will offer guests the chance to write their wishes for the new year and hang them on its branches.
The New Year’s Resolution Station, sponsored by Planet Fitness, will allow guests the opportunity to make their resolution and find information about starting the year with a healthy lifestyle; fitness professionals will be on hand to answer questions.
Indoor entertainment as part of the All Access Pass includes the Jonathan Scale Fourchestra in The Room Upstairs; Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company; the Slightly Magnificent Comedy Magic Show at the Hot Chocolate Spot; the One Voice Project at Stages Music School; and Jedah Palmer and Grace Campbell at Appalachian Coffee House.
Other performers include DJ Lucas TheFlow on The Town Square Stage, DJ Blind and live painting with Lacey Vilandry in The Renaissance Theater and Tim & Maggie in The Town Square. Guitarist Jacob Brooks will play Auld Lang Syne at midnight.
The honorary button pusher who will begin the countdown for the ball dropping at Dick Copeland Square is 8-year-old artist Brady Walker, “who exemplifies the spirit of The Renaissance as an active participant and young person who cares deeply for the community,” McKinney said.
The first 100 guests will receive a free pair of glowing 2020 glasses, courtesy of Lindsey Optical. The first 500 guests will receive a “Be Kind” water bottle courtesy of Community Connections and Volunteer WV.
McKinney said general admission is free and includes all outdoors activities including the gaming theater, craft activities and the black light art space in The Renaissance Theater.
The All Access Pass is $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, students and veterans, and kids 10 and under are free.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.downtowncountdown.org, or in person at The RiffRaff Arts Collective at 869 Mercer Street. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.
The event starts at 8:30 p.m. and will continue to about 12:30 a.m.
McKinney said the evening leads up to what it’s all about.
“When the final minutes of the year approach, and we’re all gathering in The Square, it’s that moment where you’re searching for your loved ones and your friends....capturing everyone’s location and making sure they’re close... and the countdown starts, and then the clock strikes midnight and the people are jumping and taking selfies and hugging each other,” she said. “There’s just nothing like it. And the fireworks and the music and the lights... it’s all just so magical. And these are the kind of moments I want to live, and the ones we strive to make possible for people. This kind of moments are why we do what we do.”
In Bluefield, the celebration will begin at 11 p.m. on Commerce Street.
Lori Charles will be the DJ for the evening and hot chocolate will be served.
The lemon will be dropped at midnight.
