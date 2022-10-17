By Josephine E. Moore
Raleigh County native Jeff Almond said his family has a long and dedicated history of serving in the United States military.
Overall, Almond said more than 30 of his family members have served in the military, and their combined years of service total centuries.
“It’s really hard to put into words how happy and proud I am for all of them,” Almond said.
Starting this week in Beckley, 13 veterans in Almond’s family will be recognized with “Hometown Hero” banners hung on light poles in the downtown area.
Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events said the Almonds are among 49 veterans who are being honored as part of the city’s new Hometown Heroes banner program.
Moorefield said the names and photos displayed on the banners were provided by the community as part of an application process and include veterans, both living and deceased, and active-duty members of the Armed Forces and first responders from Beckley or Raleigh County.
The Hometown Heroes were installed Thursday on light poles throughout downtown Beckley, beginning in Shoemaker Square and around the Courthouse Square.
Moorefield said the idea for the Hometown Hero banners came from the city’s Veterans Parade committee.
“It’s like another attraction for downtown in addition to businesses and public art murals and things like that,” Moorefield said. “We will have these wonderful patriotic banners celebrating our veterans. So just another thing for people to see while they’re downtown and hopefully get excited about our downtown.”
Almond said his family’s involvement with the U.S. military dates back to 1941.
“From 1941 through 1986, for 45 straight years, we had somebody in the military,” he said.
Almond said it was his grandfather who initially inspired the patriotism in his family.
“My grandfather was an English immigrant working in the coal mines,” Almond said. “He emphasized the love of the United States to his sons and also suggested that they do not work in the coal mines. So they found it as a way to transition from high school into their various careers by serving in the military.”
Almond said his father, John, was one of nine brothers and the eldest of 14 siblings. He added that all his uncles, as well as his father, served in the military.
Starting with the eldest, Almond’s father, their names are John, Levi, Richard, Fred, Robert, Donald, Gerald, Ted and Mickey.
Of those brothers, Almond said only his Uncle Donald is still alive.
“It’s quite a legacy,” Almond said. “But there’s so many other families that have done the same thing. I know we’re not the only ones. There’s a lot of other families that have given more, and they too need to be honored. I’m tickled to see the 49 banners up there in Beckley, and now that they’re up, I expect there’ll be many, many more coming.”
Almond said he also had hero banners made for his brother, also named John, a brother-in-law (Richard Bailey) and two cousins (Charles and Dan Almond) who also served and were from Raleigh County.
Moorefield said the Hometown Hero banners will remain in downtown Beckley through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Then, the banners will be taken down for winter storage and reinstalled around Armed Forces Day in May through Veterans Day in 2023.
Moorefield said she intends to open up the applications for Hometown Hero banners again in either February or March.
The cost to sponsor a Hometown Hero banner is $70, and the city will cover the cost of the brackets ($65).
Each banner features the individual’s photo, name, branch of service and/or credentials.
