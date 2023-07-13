BLUEFIELD — Abatement crews will be working inside of the old JCPenney building in Bluefield for at least another week before moving to other sections of the 400 block downtown area, according to officials.
It’s all a part of the large-scale downtown abatement, demolition and rebuild project now underway for Bluefield’s historic downtown.
“The contractor is on schedule,” Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) Executive Director Jim Spencer said. “They will probably be for another week or so finishing up the JcPenney building. Then they will move down the block.”
The abatement crews are looking for asbestos, mold or other hazardous materials that may be inside of the aging structure that also more recently housed the Bluefield Regional Wellness Center. From there abatement crews will then begin their search for hazardous materials inside of the remaining structures along the 400 block area.
The largest of the structures included in the 400 block project is the old Montgomery Ward building, a structure that also once housed Wells Fargo. That eight-story building also will be demolished in the project. It is expected to be the last structure to undergo the abatement process.
Decades ago, before the opening of the Mercer Mall, both J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward were located in downtown Bluefield. Those businesses left the downtown area more than four decades ago when the Mercer Mall opened.
Spencer said the plan is to still hold community meetings later this month to help explain the abatement, demolition and rebuild project with citizens and downtown business owners. Citizens and business owners also will be encouraged to provide input into the rebuild options for the 400 block area.
A date is still being finalized for the first community meeting.
“We will let everyone know once we establish that,” Spencer said.
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors, Spencer said an unrelated inspection for asbestos, radon and mold is underway at the former Landmark Antique Building, also in the downtown, but not a part of the 400 block demolition and rebuild project. A similar inspection also is underway inside of a structure that once housed a nursing home, Spencer said.
Spencer said a sign has been posted on the former Landmark Antique Building informing the public of that ongoing process.
The work is being conducted independent of the ongoing 400 block project, which is an initiative of BEDA.
While traffic pattern changes may be necessary as the project advances, BEDA and city officials say the goal is to keep the 400 block area as open as possible for citizens and businesses.
Once the abatement work and demolitions are completed, the next phase of the project involves the rebuild of the 400 block of the downtown.
Spencer said a local engineering firm has presented BEDA with four options for the rebuild phase.
All four of the options either retain or expand upon the existing Chicory Square while adding parking. Three of the four call for new retail construction in the downtown block.
The options are as follows:
• Option one keeps the existing Chicory Square intact, adds additional parking and food truck offerings, and calls for the development of new commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
• Option two would expand parking opportunities in the existing area of Chicory Square while providing an area for food trucks. It too calls for commercial/retail construction at the site of the former JCPenney/Bluefield Wellness Center building.
• Option three would add even more parking, and a larger green space while still providing an area for food trucks. It would retain an area for public gatherings or musical performances similar to the existing Chicory Square.
• Option four would add additional parking, but also calls for new retail construction along Scott and Bland Streets, while retaining an area similar to Chicory Square.
