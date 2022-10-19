BLUEFIELD — With the renovation of the Granada Theater on Commerce Street completed, a $4 million loan will now pave the way to renovate the downstairs Raleigh Street entrance to the historic theater, and bring first-run movies back to Bluefield in an arthouse setting.
Brian Tracey, Executive Director of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC), made the announcement Tuesday.
Tracey said the $4 million financing uses New Markets tax credits.
The proceeds of this investment, together with funding from the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), Community Ventures, and the Hugh I. Shott, Jr. Foundation, will be used to transform the vacant lower level of the Granada Theater into a mixed-use center for entertainment and education.
Tracey said that, when complete, the Raleigh Street facility will feature two 52-seat theaters, each with a digital cinema projection and sound system. The theaters will show first-run movies, host film festivals, and be available for community events.
“Importantly, the project will include teaching labs for use by New River Community and Technical College in bringing its educational programs to Bluefield,” he added.
The facility will also feature retail and exhibit space in the storefront area on Raleigh Street.
“The project’s creative use of underutilized space will create opportunities for entertainment, employment, and education in downtown Bluefield, benefitting residents throughout the city and across the region,” Tracey said.
“New River welcomes the opportunity to make its affordable and high-quality workforce training programs accessible to people in the Bluefield area,” Dr. Bonnie Copenhaven, President of New River Community and Technical College, said in the announcement.
Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin also praised the project for its impact.
“The use of New Markets tax credits to finance this project will act as a catalyst for economic development in Bluefield, contributing to the positive momentum already present downtown and demonstrating the value of tax credit programs for the revitalization of the city,” he said.
Tracey said the Raleigh Street mixed-use facility represents the first project in Mercer County financed using New Markets tax credits, a federal program created more than 20 years ago which incentivizes private investment in distressed communities.
New Markets tax credits are competitively allocated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to Community Development Entities (CDEs), a select group of for-profit and non-profit organizations certified by the Treasury, he added.
Tracey said the project attracted interest from two financial institutions with extensive experience with New Market tax credits.
Renovations of the Granada Theater were completed and the theater reopened in August 2021, showing movies for the first time since the late 1970s, screening a mix of popular movies from years past as well as classics.
The theater, which retains its historic design roots, also hosts live performances in music, dance and theater and the facility, which can hold up to about 700 people, can be rented for events.
BARC operates both the Granada and the Bluefield Arts Center.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
