BLUEFIELD — A company that does about two percent of its business locally has been recognized as the 35th largest business of its type out of 3,000 others thanks to the trade it does nationally and across the world.
Douglas Equipment in Bluefield was recently rated 35th out of 3,000 dealerships in the United States by Foodservice Equipment & Supplies (FE & S) magazine. A sign lets passersby know they are at the company’s national headquarters.
“We are a wholesale dealer of restaurant and convenience store equipment,” said, Larry Douglas, president of Douglas Equipment. “This company went into business in 1986, so we’ve been in business for about 34 years.”
Since that time, the company has been expanding its operations. A former post office at Jefferson Street now bears the Douglas Equipment sign, and nearby buildings are part of the company, too.
“About two years ago, we expanded across the street, moving our government bid section,” Douglas recalled. “Almost 60 percent of our business is government bid jobs. We sell into every single state in the United States as well as overseas and we ship all over the world. In fact, we’ve got a job coming up for about 50 pallets of equipment going out to South Korea. We do work for American embassies all over the world, and ship to all branches of the military all over the world. People have no clue how big we are. We’re in the top players in America.”
Douglas estimated that less than two percent of his company’s business takes place locally. The company does business in large states like California and New York as well as the nation’s major universities, he said.
“There are only about 10 companies in food service that do government bid work,” Douglas said. “We’re a member of the most powerful buying group in the United States. There are only 23 members in it...there’s not a factory in America or major dealer in America that doesn’t know who we are.”
Douglas said the company employs a total of 50 people in Bluefield, Goldsboro NC, Myrtle Beach and in Dandridge, Tenn. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a major impact on business.
“Through March we were up well over seven percent,” he said. “Starting this month, we feel we will be down a little. I’ve been in business for 34 years. I’ve never laid off a soul in those 34 years and I will not allow it during this.”
Douglas said that the company started in 1986 when he was searching for an ice cream machine for his catering business. While deciding what type of machine to purchase, he was approached by a manufacturer to represent the line in the area. He said that he found promise in ice cream machine sales and decided to expand his offerings of equipment for local customers.
Douglas Equipment is now selling at online sites such as eBay and Amazon. This year, the company opened a distribution center in Bluefield to warehouse its most popular items, he said.
The company closed out 2017 with over $35 million in total volume. In 2019, Douglas Equipment had a total of $43 million in volume, Douglas said. The company’s next goal is $50 million.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
