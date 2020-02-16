PRINCETON — A new business has received an overwhelmingly positive welcome after its grand opening.
The hand made doughnut shop, Totally Glazed, located at 835 Mercer Street, sold out of their entire stock of doughnuts, twice, on their first day of business. Opening its doors at 7:30 a.m. store employees were shocked to see a line of customers waiting for the opening in the early morning rain.
After opening at 7:30 the shop had to temporarily close at 8 in order to bake more doughnuts. Doors were opened as quickly as possible at 10 a.m. where they were shocked to see another large wave of customers where they sold out again.
On opening day, owner Bob Jones said, “It is very chaotic. We ran out of doughnuts at 8 o’clock then we ran out again.” Despite the hectic atmosphere Jones is grateful for the warm welcome from the community.
As they prepared for their second opening on their first day of business, Jones stated that customers were “running down the street” to be there once doors were unlocked.
As for interest in creating the business, Jones said, “We wanted to fill a niche that isn’t offered in the area. We wanted to also be part of the growth on Mercer Street.”
Going forward Jones is hoping to keep the momentum going.
Being a specialty shop, Jones and his family are looking to offer a plethora of unique options. According to Jones, the shop will be offering special flavors either by the day or by the week.
Some of the doughnut flavors offered include powdered, cinnamon, maple bacon, and all cake or yeast. The store also offers a signature doughnut which is described as a cake doughnut with a bit of orange, teal icing and white chocolate drizzle.
Doughnut prices range from $1.25 to $1.99 per doughnut with $6.99 for a six-pack or $12.99 for a dozen. The shop also offers coffee to go along with their selection of cake and yeast doughnuts.
After observing the large demand for doughnuts, Jones said that hours of operation will be 7:30 to 2, Tuesday through Friday, and 7:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. To prepare for each day’s opening employees will “have doughnuts available as close to opening as possible,” Jones said.
Jones indicated that the shop will turn off their fires, or deactivate their ovens, at noon. Though ovens will be off there will be doughnuts “resting and cooling.”
Due to such high demands orders for doughnuts can only be made in shop, not by phone, according to Jones.
For more information on Totally Glazed call 681-282-5147 or find them on Facebook at @totallyglazedwv.
– Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
