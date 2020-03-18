PRINCETON – A Mercer County man facing two charges of first-degree murder was arraigned by video Wednesday and ordered to be held without bond.
Kenneth Jacob Adkins, 19, was arrested March 13 in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals in connection with the shooting deaths of Dalton Ramsey and Josh Williams, both in their 20s, of the Lashmeet area.
Their bodies were discovered the morning of March 12 by a homeowner in the Lashmeet area. Capt. Joe Parks of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department said the victims were initially shot in a vehicle on Reese Harmon Ridge.
“They (Ramsey and Williams) were both in a car,” Parks said after Adkins was arrested. “He (Adkins) approached from the driver’s side and started shooting. They ran toward the residence and he followed behind continuing to shoot.”
Adkins was arraigned by video Wednesday before Magistrate William Holroyd, Detective Sgt. S.A. Sommers said.
Circuit Court Judge Williams Sadler ordered that Adkins be held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. In West Virginia, bond in murder cases must be set by a circuit judge.
Adkins was transported back to West Virginia on Tuesday, Sommers stated.
