BLUEFIELD — The 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund is slowly inching toward this year’s $40,000 goal with continual generous donations.
Without the Community Christmas Tree program, hundreds of boys and girls throughout the region would receive nothing for Christmas. To help these families and ensure that the children are given gifts that bring a smile to their face the program annually provides presents in the classic red bags.
While this year’s program is making progress thousands of dollars are still needed to ensure that no boy or girl is left empty-handed. Perfectly depicted in the famous drawing that is synonymous with the campaign a young girl tells a small boy, Jimmie, that maybe Santa will visit them next year as they look at their small Christmas tree with nothing beneath.
The campaign, often called Little Jimmie, after the drawing, has ensured that boys and girls receive gifts for 102 years. Through the benevolent donations gifts such as toys, gloves, books, and more are purchased for the children.
Completely volunteer-run, all donations are given to the fund go to the Community Christmas Tree Fund. The 2019 campaign has hosted two sign-up events which have seen 376 children signed up.
This year’s party, which will be held on December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Though the party was held at the Herb Sims Center for many years the facility was unavailable this year. The new operators of the center, Bluefield College, were eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but space was no longer available.
At the party well known local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will be performing holiday hits for all guests to enjoy.
Those looking to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or bring them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance: $11,876.18
In loving memory of Michael W. Pauley $100
In memory of Nora St. Clair by Wade $200
Daily total: $300
Ending balance: $12,176.18
