BLUEFIELD — The 2022 Little Jimmie campaign has officially met its goal.
Contributions Wednesday of $1,569.83, including a generous $1,000 donation in loving memory of Michael S. Odell, helped to push the Community Christmas Tree past its $45,000 goal.
The big shopping day for more than 450 area children was held on Tuesday, which marked the culmination of the 2022 campaign.
This was the 105th Community Christmas Tree celebration for the region. The first Little Jimmie party was held in 1917.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual event provides toys to hundreds of children across the region just in time for Christmas.
December 16, 2022
Beginning Balance $43,693.00
• Anonymous $5.00
• Anonymous $14.00
• In memory of my partner Paul and Pat Lightfoot by Mark Lightfoot $100.00
• Anonymous $25.83
• Keith and Darla Olson $100.00
• Chopra Family $100.00
• Julia S. Jones $25.00
• In memory of Jim Shott Jr and Virginia Douglas Sutherland Shott $100.00
• In loving memory of Michael S Odell $1,000.00
• In memory of Frank and Norma Thompson $100.00
Daily total $1,569.83
Total-to-date $45,262.83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.