BLUEFIELD — Generous donations for the Community Christmas Tree program continue arriving Sunday, but this year’s campaign is still more than $27,000 away from the $40,000 goal needed to help area children have a joyous Christmas this year.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree program, also known throughout the region as Little Jimmie, helps boys and girls who otherwise would have no presents under their Christmas trees or in their stockings on Christmas morning. The Community Christmas Tree has been fulfilling the Christmas wishes of these children for 102 years.
The need for this generosity is demonstrated in a vintage drawing which shows a young girl telling her disappointed and heartbroken little brother, Jimmie, that maybe Santa will stop at their home next year. Their stockings are empty and nothing is under their little Christmas tree, and it’s all too plain that they live in poverty.
Generous donors have stepped forward year after year to help fund the Community Christmas Tree and help avoid scenes like Little Jimmie’s sadness on Christmas morning. Children signed up for the program receive a red gift bag filled with presents including toys, food, winter-weather gear, a book and more.
Volunteers organize the Community Christmas Tree every year, shop for the gifts and distribute the gift bags, so every dollar donated to the program is spent on filling the gift bags with Christmas joy. The program is preparing for 400 children this year.
The Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. For years the party was held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the Community Christmas Tree Party and the gift bag distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State College learned about the need for a new party venue and offered its facilities at the student union.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform a program with favorite holiday songs at this year’s party.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree can send their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or bring them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning Balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . $12,776.18
In memory of Edward L. Burnette III ... $100.00
In loving memory of John Banco by the Banco family . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
Daily Total . . . . . $200.00
Ending Balance
. . . . . . . . . . . $12,976.18
