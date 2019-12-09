BLUEFIELD — A generous anonymous donation of $1,000 was given on Sunday to aid in the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund.
Sunday’s donations totaled $1,725.00 to help less fortunate children receive the merry Christmas that they deserve. To reach this year’s $40,000 goal, $19,339.82 is still needed.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph the annual event gives gifts to children who might not receive gifts otherwise. Gift bags given to the children include cold-weather gear, a book, toys, food, and more.
This year’s Christmas party is set for December 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Bluefield State College’s Student Center. Though the party was held at the Herb Simms Center for many years the center was leased to Bluefield College by the city.
While Bluefield College was eager to work with the Telegraph the space needed for the party was unavailable.
For 102 years the Fund, also known as Little Jimmie, has been providing area children with happy Christmas memories. At this year’s event, local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will play holiday favorites for all attendants.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV, 24701 or drop them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance:
. . . . . . . . . . . . $18,935.18
In memory of Donald Hylton Sr. . . . . . . . $25.00
In memory of the deceased members of the Ercoline family by the Ercoline family
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
David and Carol Bard
. . . . . . . . . . . . $1,000.00
Charlie and Terri Cole
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $250.00
Anonymous
. . . . . . . . . . . .$1,000.00
Anonymous . . . $100.00
David and Mary Skidmore . . . . . . $200.00
Daily Total:
. . . . . . . . . . . . $1,725.00
Ending balance:
. . . . . . . . . . . $20,660.18
