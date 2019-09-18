BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new Domino’s pizza store in Bluefield, Va. will celebrate its grand opening next week.
With a Domino’s “pizza theater” design, the new location allows flexibility for a number of elements otherwise unheard of when it comes to the “traditional” Domino’s store, the company said in a release.
Highlights include a comfortable lobby, indoor seating, free Wi-Fi, open-area viewing of the food preparation process and the ability to track carryout orders electronically on a lobby screen.
The store also features a chalkboard to allow customers to express their creativity or to leave feedback for the store team members.
“We are dedicated to the Bluefield area and are excited to be serving local residents,” said Kevin Shaw, Bluefield Domino’s franchise owner. “We have a deeply experienced team of folks who live and work in Bluefield and they are excited offer our delicious products, exceptional service, and innovative ordering technology to the community.”
